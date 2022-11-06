Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/06 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98
Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192
N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159
New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138
Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158
Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183
Cincinnati 4 4 0 .500 186 164
Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199
Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189
Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132
Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133
N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157
Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205
New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200
Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151
Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181
Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173
Detroit 1 6 0 .143 173 225
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199
San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147
L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157
Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 29, Houston 17

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.