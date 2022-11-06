NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|12
|10
|2
|0
|20
|51
|30
|6-0-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|New Jersey
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|44
|31
|4-2-0
|5-1-0
|2-2-0
|Carolina
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|38
|31
|3-1-0
|5-1-1
|3-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|40
|38
|3-1-1
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|Detroit
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|34
|33
|5-1-1
|1-2-1
|1-2-0
|Philadelphia
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|28
|28
|3-1-1
|3-2-1
|1-0-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|41
|30
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|Buffalo
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|49
|38
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|Toronto
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|34
|33
|5-1-0
|1-3-2
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|34
|36
|3-2-2
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Florida
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|38
|39
|3-0-1
|3-5-0
|2-1-1
|Washington
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|35
|38
|3-2-1
|2-4-1
|1-0-1
|Montreal
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|34
|40
|3-3-0
|2-3-1
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|42
|44
|3-1-1
|1-5-1
|1-0-0
|Ottawa
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|38
|38
|4-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|Columbus
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|30
|55
|2-5-0
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|13
|11
|2
|0
|22
|46
|27
|5-1-0
|6-1-0
|4-1-0
|Dallas
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|46
|27
|4-1-0
|4-2-1
|4-0-0
|Seattle
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|45
|40
|2-3-1
|5-1-1
|2-2-1
|Winnipeg
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|33
|27
|4-1-0
|3-2-1
|4-1-0
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|49
|53
|3-3-0
|4-3-1
|0-2-0
|Edmonton
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|46
|42
|4-5-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Colorado
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|40
|31
|2-1-1
|4-3-0
|2-0-1
|Chicago
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|34
|39
|4-2-1
|1-3-1
|0-2-1
|Calgary
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|32
|33
|4-4-1
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|Minnesota
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|35
|40
|2-4-0
|3-1-1
|1-1-0
|Nashville
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|34
|40
|2-3-1
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|Arizona
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|31
|45
|1-2-1
|3-4-0
|0-1-1
|Vancouver
|12
|3
|6
|3
|9
|41
|49
|2-3-1
|1-3-2
|2-1-0
|Anaheim
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|36
|56
|2-1-0
|2-6-1
|3-2-0
|San Jose
|14
|3
|8
|3
|9
|36
|49
|1-5-3
|2-3-0
|0-1-2
|St. Louis
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|21
|35
|1-4-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Colorado 5, Columbus 1
Winnipeg 4, Chicago 0
Dallas 6, Edmonton 2
Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 2, Boston 1
Arizona 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3
Vegas 6, Montreal 4
Philadelphia 2, Ottawa 1
New Jersey 4, Calgary 3, OT
Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Los Angeles 5, Florida 4
Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, SO
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.