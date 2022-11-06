English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Saturday's Matches

Leicester 0, Man City 1

Bournemouth 2, Tottenham 3

Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 1

Brighton 4, Chelsea 1

Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0

Newcastle 4, Aston Villa 0

Fulham 0, Everton 0

Liverpool 1, Leeds 2

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal 5, Nottingham Forest 0

Man United 1, West Ham 0

Saturday's Matches

Leeds 4, Bournemouth 3

Man City 2, Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Brentford 2

Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 3

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd

Everton 0, Leicester 2

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1

Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Man City vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd

Newcastle vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Fulham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

Bristol City 1, Swansea 1

West Brom 0, Sheffield United 2

Burnley 2, Reading 1

Cardiff 1, Rotherham 0

Coventry 1, Blackpool 2

Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0

Hull 0, Blackburn 1

Luton Town 1, Sunderland 1

Norwich 3, Stoke 1

Preston 2, Middlesbrough 1

Wigan 0, Watford 1

Tuesday's Matches

Coventry 1, Blackburn 0

Hull 1, Middlesbrough 3

Luton Town 0, Reading 0

Preston 1, Swansea 0

Bristol City 0, Sheffield United 1

West Brom 1, Blackpool 0

Wednesday's Matches

Birmingham 0, Millwall 0

Burnley 3, Rotherham 2

Cardiff 1, Watford 2

Huddersfield 0, Sunderland 2

Norwich 0, QPR 0

Wigan 0, Stoke 1

Friday's Match

Reading 1, Preston 2

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United 5, Burnley 2

Blackburn 1, Huddersfield 0

Blackpool 0, Luton Town 1

Middlesbrough 1, Bristol City 1

Millwall 0, Hull 0

QPR 0, West Brom 1

Rotherham 1, Norwich 2

Stoke 1, Birmingham 2

Sunderland 0, Cardiff 1

Swansea 2, Wigan 2

Watford 0, Coventry 1

Tuesday's Matches

Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Birmingham vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Burnley vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 2, Forest Green 0

Bolton 1, Oxford United 3

Charlton 4, Ipswich 4

Cheltenham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Derby 4, Bristol Rovers 2

Fleetwood Town 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Peterborough 1, Cambridge United 0

Port Vale 1, Lincoln 0

Portsmouth 1, Shrewsbury 1

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Burton Albion 2

Wycombe 1, Morecambe 1

Monday's Match

Plymouth 4, Exeter 2

Tuesday's Matches

Lincoln 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Morecambe 1, Derby 1

Oxford United 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Wycombe 2, Port Vale 2

Wednesday's Match

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Northampton 1, Newport County 1

AFC Wimbledon 3, Harrogate Town 2

Barrow 3, Crewe 0

Bradford 1, Crawley Town 1

Colchester 1, Stevenage 1

Doncaster 1, Gillingham 0

Hartlepool 2, Grimsby Town 1

Leyton Orient 1, Salford 0

Mansfield Town 2, Swindon 5

Stockport County 3, Sutton United 0

Tranmere 0, Carlisle 2

Walsall 1, Rochdale 0

Tuesday's Matches

Barrow 3, Colchester 1

Tranmere 0, Stockport County 0

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield 2, Boreham Wood 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Wealdstone 1

Dorking Wanderers 0, Aldershot 3

Gateshead FC 1, Solihull Moors 1

Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0

Maidstone United FC 1, Yeovil 1

Notts County 4, Torquay United 0

Woking 1, Eastleigh 0

Wrexham 4, Altrincham 0

York City FC 0, Southend 2

Halifax Town 2, Oldham 1

Tuesday's Matches

Altrincham 0, Wealdstone 1

Barnet 0, Southend 3

Boreham Wood vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m. ppd

Chesterfield 2, Gateshead FC 1

Eastleigh 2, Scunthorpe 0

Halifax Town vs. Dorking Wanderers, 3:45 p.m. ppd

Maidstone United FC 0, Solihull Moors 0

Notts County 1, Bromley 1

Torquay United 6, Aldershot 1

Woking 1, Yeovil 0

Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0

Tuesday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.

Altrincham vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

Boreham Wood vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.

Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Eastleigh vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Solihull Moors vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.

Southend vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Scunthorpe vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.

Torquay United vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.

Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. York City FC, 12:20 p.m.