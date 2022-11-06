46 Chinese warplanes, 4 warships tracked around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 46 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the country, including 21 warplanes that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Sunday (Nov. 6), many of which crossed the median line.

As of 5 p.m., the MND said that 46 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the aircraft, 21 had penetrated the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

The aircraft included: Eight Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, one JH-7 fighter-bomber, two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare planes (ASW), one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C), one Guizhou BZK-007 reconnaissance drone, one CASC Rainbow CH-4 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) RECCE, and one Guizhou WZ-7 Soaring Dragon reconnaissance drone. All these aircraft crossed the median line, with the exception of the two Y-8 ASW's, the KJ-500, and the WZ-7.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.



Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft that intruded into Taiwan's ADIZ on Sunday. (MND image)