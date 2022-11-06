Temperatures to rise in northern Taiwan over coming week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seasonal northeasterly winds have weakened, so temperatures in north and east Taiwan will rise from Monday (Nov. 7) to Saturday, according to the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) seven-day forecast.

The CWB said that localized showers are expected for the Greater Taipei area, the eastern half of the island, and mountainous areas in the north on Monday and Tuesday due to lingering moisture, with heavier rain possible for the northeast. The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy weather.

From Wednesday to Saturday, moisture will gradually dissipate, leaving just the Keelung North Coast, the eastern half of the island, and mountainous areas in the north, where localized short rains are still expected, the bureau said. Partly cloudy to sunny weather is in store for the rest of the country during this period.