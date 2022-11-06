Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Temperatures to rise in northern Taiwan over coming week

Moisture will gradually dissipate from Wednesday to Saturday

  127
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/06 20:22
Temperatures to rise in northern Taiwan over coming week

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seasonal northeasterly winds have weakened, so temperatures in north and east Taiwan will rise from Monday (Nov. 7) to Saturday, according to the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) seven-day forecast.

The CWB said that localized showers are expected for the Greater Taipei area, the eastern half of the island, and mountainous areas in the north on Monday and Tuesday due to lingering moisture, with heavier rain possible for the northeast. The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy weather.

From Wednesday to Saturday, moisture will gradually dissipate, leaving just the Keelung North Coast, the eastern half of the island, and mountainous areas in the north, where localized short rains are still expected, the bureau said. Partly cloudy to sunny weather is in store for the rest of the country during this period.
CWB
7-day forecasts
local short rains

RELATED ARTICLES

Heavy rain forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan till Wednesday
Heavy rain forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan till Wednesday
2022/10/30 16:09
Good weather in store for Taiwan from Monday to Thursday
Good weather in store for Taiwan from Monday to Thursday
2022/10/23 15:26
Heavy rain forecast for northern Taiwan over weekend
Heavy rain forecast for northern Taiwan over weekend
2022/10/20 16:32
Seasonal northeasterly winds to bring rains to Greater Taipei, northeast, and east
Seasonal northeasterly winds to bring rains to Greater Taipei, northeast, and east
2022/10/05 21:12
Spell of autumn heat for northern Taiwan forecast to end Tuesday
Spell of autumn heat for northern Taiwan forecast to end Tuesday
2022/10/02 16:26