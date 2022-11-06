Alexa
New Taipei’s Jiufen promotes its flowering silvergrass

There are three places in Jiufen and Jinquashi area for viewing flowers

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/06 17:47
(New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)

(New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department recommends visiting Jiufen to see flowering silvergrass plants, mountains, and seascapes during the fall season.

The department highlighted the Baoshi Mountain Trail (報時山步道) in Jinquashi. Visitors to the short 166-meter trail can enjoy flowering silvergrass along the trail.

At the end of the trail is a scenic panoramic lookout of the surroundings, including Keelung Mountain (基隆山) and Teapot Mountain (無耳茶壺山), as well as the Shuinandong Smelter (十三層選礦煉製場) and the Yinyang Sea (陰陽海).

The Keelung Mountain Trail, which is adjacent to Jiufen Old Street, leads up to the mountain summit, where hikers can take in the swinging silvergrass flowers, the hills, and the sea below. It takes about 40 – 50 minutes to reach the summit from the trailhead.

Those interested in slivergrass flower photos, but do not want to walk, just cycle or drive along County Route 102, which connects Jiufen and Shuangxi District, to Buyan Pavilion (不厭亭). During fall, the mountains along the Jiufen - Buyan Pavilion section are full of flowering silvergrass, and the green hills surrounding the pavilion are covered in endless powder white, according to the release.

The pavilion is a favored destination among photographers and is also a popular place for shooting car commercials.

For tourism information in New Taipei, visit the New Taipei City Travel site.

The Keelung Mountain Trail.

The Baoshi Mountain Trail.

Buyan Pavilion. (New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photos)
Jiufen
Ruifang
Jinquashi
Keelung Mountain
Baoshi Mountain

