Reports: Precision Air plane crashes into lake in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian media are reporting that a Precision Air plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to Bukoba Airport.

It is not immediately clear how many people were on board the aircraft. Police said they didn’t know of any casualties so far.

The Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation reported that bad weather caused Sunday morning's crash.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake and said rescue work had begun.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian company.