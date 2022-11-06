Taiwan firms including TSMC join first global semiconductor climate alliance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Taiwanese semiconductor businesses have joined the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), the world’s first alliance dedicated to reducing carbon emissions in the semiconductor industry.

Spearheaded by SEMI, an association comprising firms involved in the electronics manufacturing supply chain, the consortium announced on Tuesday (Nov. 1) 65 founding members.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE), Nanya Technology Corporation, GlobalWafers Co., and Hermes Epitek from Taiwan are among the members. Tech giants including AMD, ASML, GlobalFoundries, Google, Intel, Micron, Microsoft, and Samsung Electronics have also signed up for the initiative.

Members are committed to supporting the Paris Agreement that seeks to limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius and cut greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain, according to SEMI.

SCC will elect a governing council, which establishes priorities to be implemented by member-led work groups. Members will set decarbonization targets, pursue aligned approaches and technology innovations, and report progress annually.