Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan firms including TSMC join first global semiconductor climate alliance

Consortium devoted to meeting 2050 net zero emissions goal for industry players

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/06 17:21
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Taiwanese semiconductor businesses have joined the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), the world’s first alliance dedicated to reducing carbon emissions in the semiconductor industry.

Spearheaded by SEMI, an association comprising firms involved in the electronics manufacturing supply chain, the consortium announced on Tuesday (Nov. 1) 65 founding members.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE), Nanya Technology Corporation, GlobalWafers Co., and Hermes Epitek from Taiwan are among the members. Tech giants including AMD, ASML, GlobalFoundries, Google, Intel, Micron, Microsoft, and Samsung Electronics have also signed up for the initiative.

Members are committed to supporting the Paris Agreement that seeks to limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius and cut greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain, according to SEMI.

SCC will elect a governing council, which establishes priorities to be implemented by member-led work groups. Members will set decarbonization targets, pursue aligned approaches and technology innovations, and report progress annually.
Taiwan
semiconductor
SEMI
Semiconductor Climate Consortium
net zero emissions
climate
TSMC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan professor cautions parents against keeping children away from electronics
Taiwan professor cautions parents against keeping children away from electronics
2022/11/05 19:25
Players cooperate to topple China's Communist Party in Taiwanese strategy game
Players cooperate to topple China's Communist Party in Taiwanese strategy game
2022/11/04 20:58
Taiwan tracks 27 military aircraft, 4 naval ships from China
Taiwan tracks 27 military aircraft, 4 naval ships from China
2022/11/04 19:26
Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Kevin Lin talks Web3 with Audrey Tang
Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Kevin Lin talks Web3 with Audrey Tang
2022/11/04 17:18
3 doses of Taiwan's Medigen on par with Moderna, 90% effective against death, severe infection
3 doses of Taiwan's Medigen on par with Moderna, 90% effective against death, severe infection
2022/11/04 12:43