Taipei mayoral candidate Huang Shan-shan canvasses for support in cycling tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), the independent candidate for the Taipei mayoral election, embarked on a cycling tour of the capital on Sunday (Nov. 6) to rally support in a tight race.

The former deputy mayor of Taipei traveled 60 kilometers on bike across the city’s 12 administrative districts. Joining her on the journey were eight Taiwan People’s Party.city councilor candidates.

Huang took the opportunity to promote achievements over the past years. At the Guangci (廣慈) social housing in Xinyi District, she said urban renewal will be top on her agenda that focuses on disaster resilience, interim housing for the elderly, and reasonable rental prices for youths.

In Nangang, she underscored the major public projects that she said have helped drive local cultural and industrial development, from the Taipei Music Center to the National Biotechnology Research Park.

Supporters greeted her along the way, particularly Neihu, her constituency during her 20 years as a city councilor. Huang said the government has added a start-up hub and increased bus lanes for Neihu, as an extended Taipei Metro line is being implemented for the district pestered by traffic woes.

At the stop in Shilin, Huang vowed a return to prosperity for the Shilin Night Market, battered by COVID and stained by rip-off complaints. She also lauded the newly inaugurated, eye-catching landmark of the Taipei Performing Arts Center.

Other stops included the Xinbeitou Historic Station, the historical block of Dadaocheng, the Zhongshan Linear Park, the Bangka Park, and Jingmei Jiying Temple. The ride will conclude at Taipei City Hall, where she will meet Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).



Taipei mayoral candidate Huang Shan-shan canvasses support in cycling tour. (Facebook photo)