Drunk driver slams car into New Taipei police station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A drunk driver accidentally drove his car into a police station in New Taipei City on Sunday (Nov. 6) and was arrested on the spot.

The New Taipei City Police Department’s Linkou Precinct said in a news release on Sunday that the suspect surnamed Tsai (蔡) was driving home from the factory he worked at in the early morning after midnight. When he came near the Wenlin Police Station in Linkou District, he was too drunk to control his car and drove it into the police station.

The officers on duty heard the noise of the crashing vehicle and were able to jump out of the way in time to avoid being hit, according to the release. No officers were injured.

A field sobriety test showed Tsai was under the influence. He was arrested on the spot, but because he felt unwell, he was sent to the hospital.

When he is released from the hospital, he will be charged with drunk driving and damaging public property, the release said, adding that Tsai will be asked to pay for damages.



(Police photos)