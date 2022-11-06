Duchene scores in SO to give Predators 4-3 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout and the Nashville Predators completed a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Jordan Gross got his first two NHL goals, Nino Neiderreiter had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Ekholm added two assists for the Predators. Juuse Saros stopped 43 shots through overtime.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, and Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored. Quinn Hughes had two assists. Thatcher Demko had 27 saves.

Duchene, the Predators’ second shooter, found space between Demko and his post and put away the only goal of the tiebreaker. Bo Horvat then overskated the puck and didn't get a shot off on the Canucks' last attempt.

Both teams had chances in overtime, with Nashville outshooting Vancouver 3-2.

With the score tied 3-3, the Canucks nearly pulled ahead midway through the third when Miller streaked in on a breakaway with two Predators players chasing, and blasted a shot on net. Saros plucked the puck out of the air to keep the game tied.

The Canucks dominated across the first two periods before collapsing in the third once again, giving up a multi-goal lead for the fifth time and getting outscored 22-13 in third periods.

Vancouver jumped ahead with three goals in the first period.

Mikheyev ripped a shot from the faceoff circle 1:56 in, sailing the puck over Saros’ glove for his third goal of the season. Miller made it 2-0 as he got the rebound of a shot by Nils Hoglander and popped it through Saros’ pads at 3:41. The Canucks were on a power late in the period when Miller sent a sharp-angle shot flying toward the net and Kuzmenko redirected it in for his fifth with 2:28 left.

Gross got Nashville on the board with a power-play goal 3 minutes into the second as he tipped Niederreiter’s shot from the low slot past Demko for his first career goal.

The rookie, playing in his second NHL game, then pulled the Predators within one as he got a pass from Zach Sanford and fired a quick shot over Demko's shoulder 1:06 into the third.

Niederreiter tied it just 1:35 later, getting his own rebound and poking it through Demko’s pads.

Vancouver was 1 for 4 on the power play and Nashville went 1 for 5.

NOTES

Miller extended his point streak to six games. He has five goals and four assists in that stretch. ... Horvat registered his 200th NHL assist.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Seattle on Tuesday night in the fourth of a five-game trip.

Canucks: At Ottawa on Tuesday night to open a five-game trip.

