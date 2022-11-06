Alexa
Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway

By Associated Press
2022/11/06 13:23
Bicyclists ride in front of the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers during the Dubai Ride in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. T...
Bicyclists ride past the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of people take part...
Bicyclists participate in the Dubai Ride, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of people take part in annual Dubai Ride on ...
A bicyclist with a bike painting on her face rides past the Museum of the Future, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of p...
Bicyclists ride past the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of people take part...
A bicyclist rides past the Museum of the Future, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of people take part in annual Dubai R...
A bicyclist poses for a photograph in front of the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Tho...
Bicyclists participate in the Dubai Ride, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of people take part in annual Dubai Ride on ...
A bicyclist participates in the Dubai Ride, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of people take part in annual Dubai Ride o...
Bicyclists participate in the Dubai Ride, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of people take part in annual Dubai Ride on ...
A police motorcycle follows a group of cicyclists during the Dubai Ride, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of people tak...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — For a few brief hours on Sunday, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the center of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of bicyclists.

The annual Dubai Ride saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives drivers a view of the world’s tallest building and other sites.

This year’s ride began before sunrise in Dubai. As dawn broke, bicyclists posed for photographs along the highway and cheered as they zipped along.