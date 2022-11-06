Taiwan reports 24,309 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Nov. 6) announced 24,355 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 24,309 were local and 46 were imported, as well as 47 deaths.

The local cases included 11,207 males and 13,091 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 11 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 161 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 47 reported deaths, 31 were male and 16 were female. They ranged in age between 20 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Forty-six had a history of chronic illness, while 27 had not received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Sept. 19 and Nov. 3 and died between Oct. 2 and Nov. 3.

The imported cases included 18 males and 28 females. They ranged in age from 10 to 90 and arrived between Oct. 8 and Saturday (Nov. 5).

Taiwan has so far recorded 7,887,538 cases of COVID-19, including 36,659 imported, while 13,198 people have succumbed to the disease.