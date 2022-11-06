Booker, Paul lead Suns to blowout win over Blazers 102-82

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 102-82 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

The teams were playing each other for the second straight night. The Blazers won 108-106 on Friday when Jerami Grant hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer.

There wasn't as much drama on Saturday. The Suns pushed to a 61-40 halftime lead and had a comfortable advantage throughout the second half.

Phoenix has the best record in the Western Conference with a 7-2 mark. Both of the losses have come to the Blazers, who fell to 6-3. The teams have already completed their three-game series in the regular season.

Grant scored 14 points and rookie Shaedon Sharpe added 13. The Blazers were held to their season low in points.

The Blazers were again playing without their high-scoring backcourt of All-Star Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons because of injuries. The two have combined to average 53 points per game.

Booker scored 16 points while Paul had 13 before halftime. The Blazers shot just 34.8% from the field in the first half.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Lillard missed the game because of a right calf strain. Simons was out with left foot inflammation. ... Drew Eubanks was called for a flagrant foul in the first half after knocking Damion Lee to the floor.

Suns: Backup G Cam Payne (left foot soreness) missed his second straight game. ... F Cam Johnson could be out for extended time after suffering a right knee injury on Friday. ... Hosted their 33rd consecutive sellout crowd. ... All 12 players on the roster scored at least two points.

UP NEXT

Blazers: At Miami on Monday.

Suns: At Philadelphia on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports