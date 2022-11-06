Gabalis throws 5 TDs; Utah Tech beats Southern Utah 48-36

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns and Utah Tech beat Southern Utah 48-36 on Saturday night.

Quali Conley added 155 yards rushing on 22 carries and a touchdown for Utah Tech (3-6, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference). Rickie Johnson caught nine passes, three for scores, and finished with 277 yards receiving. Joey Hobert had eight receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Gabalis connected with Johnson on a 79-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and a 6-yarder just before halftime that gave the Trailblazers a 27-22 lead at the break. Gabalis' 75-yard touchdown pass to Johnson stretched the lead to 41-29 with 1:07 remaining in the third.

Isaiah Williams had two touchdown runs, and Elijah Burns and Justin Miller each had one for Southern Utah (3-6, 1-3).

