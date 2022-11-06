McIvor, Clark help Abilene Christian beat Tarleton 28-23

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw for a career-high 385 yards and three touchdowns, Kobe Clark had seven receptions for 115 yards and two TDs and Abilene Christian beat Tarleton 28-23 Saturday night.

Tristan Golightly added seven receptions for 117 yards — including a 72-yard catch-and-run on third-and-9 that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Anthony Smith that made it 28-17 with 5:48 to play.

Abilene Christian (6-3, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference) has its most wins since going 6-5 in 2018.

McIvor completed 24 of 34 passes and threw two interceptions.

Beau Allen was 16-of-26 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Tarleton (5-4, 1-3). Derrel Kelley III added 114 yards rushing on 18 carries.

