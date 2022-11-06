UK gets extra bank holiday to honor King Charles III

Britons are getting a special public holiday next year to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The extra bank holiday will fall on Monday May 8, two days after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

"The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said on Sunday.

"I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor,' Sunak said.

Coronation to take place at Westminster Abbey

Charles became king when Queen Elizabeth died but the grand coronation ceremony will take place next year.

The ceremony will be held at London's Westminster Abbey almost exactly 70 years after his late mother's coronation on June 2, 1953.

Last month, Buckingham Palace released a statement that said in part: "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

The late queen's coronation was the first major public event to be broadcast live in the UK.

Charles' coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony of his late mother.

lo/ar (AP, AFP, Reuters)