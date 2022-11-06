South Africa to bowl 1st vs Netherlands at T20 World Cup

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — South Africa won the toss and will bowl first in its final T20 World Cup Group 2 match on Sunday against the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval.

South Africa is coming off a rain-affected loss to Pakistan while the Netherlands won its first Super 12 match, beating Zimbabwe. South Africa needs a win to ensure it makes the semifinals.

Netherlands named an unchanged side while the Proteas have added David Miller in their only change.

Pakistan, whose progress depends on the results of other games, will be up against Bangladesh in the second game, also at Adelaide. India meets Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a night match.

The semifinalists from Group 1 have been determined.

New Zealand topped Group 1 on net-run-rate and will play the second-place team from Group 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semifinal Wednesday.

England finished second and will play the winners of Group 2 at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal on Thursday.

The final is scheduled for next Sunday, Nov. 13, at the MCG.

___

Lineups:

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports