PARIS (AP) — France has beaten Australia 30-29 in a rugby test at Stade de France.

France 30 (Julien Marchand, Damian Penaud tries; Thomas Ramos conversion 6 penalties), Australia 29 (Lalakai Foketi, Jock Campbell tries; Bernard Foley 2 conversions, 4 penalties, Reece Hodge penalty). HT: 19-13