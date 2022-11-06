Alexa
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

By Associated Press
2022/11/06 05:09
Colorado Avalanche players celebrate the opening goal by Artturi Lehkonen behind Columbus Blue Jackets' goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo, right, during the...
Kurtis MacDermid, centre left of Colorado Avalanche and Mathieu Olivier of Columbus Blue Jackets exchange punches, during the 2022 NHL Global Series i...
Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo saves against Mikko Rantanen, right, of Colorado Avalanche, during the 2022 NHL Global Series ice ho...
Andrew Cogliano, left,of Colorado Avalanche vies with Cole Sillinger of Columbus Blue Jackets, during the 2022 NHL Global Series ice hockey match betw...
Columbus Blue Jackets' goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo in action, during the 2022 NHL Global Series ice hockey match between Colorado Avalanche and Columb...
Mikko Rantanen, left of Colorado Avalanche vies with Zach Werenski of Columbus Blue Jackets, during the 2022 NHL Global Series ice hockey match betwee...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland.

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored.

Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the game, and Colorado grabbed control with three unanswered goals in the second period at Nokia Arena.

Boone Jenner scored in the first for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo made 40 stops in his home country.

The Avalanche also beat the Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday in Tampere. Finland native Mikko Rantanen had three goals and an assist in the victory, and MacKinnon collected four assists.