Reed throws 6 TDs, Western Kentucky routs Charlotte 59-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Austin Reed threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half and quickly added a sixth after halftime to lead Western Kentucky to a 59-7 win over Charlotte on Saturday.

There was never any doubt the Hilltoppers (6-4, 4-2 Conference USA) would become bowl eligible with their graduate transfer quarterback from Division III West Florida.

A week after surpassing 10,000 career yards and reaching 100 career touchdown passes, Reed led Western Kentucky to touchdowns on their first three possessions and five of seven possessions before halftime.

The second snap of the game produced a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Hall. The next possession was a one-play drive, Daewood Davis on the receiving end of a seven-yard play following an interception. The fourth score was the 14th-career touchdown reception for Joshua Simon, the most by a tight end in program history.

Reed was 23 of 38 for a season-best 409 yards. M alachi Corley, who had a 64-yard scoring reception, had six catches for a career-high 162 yards.

Anthony Brackenridge returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, the 13th interception for the Hilltoppers and their fifth defensive score in 24 takeaways.

Reserve quarterback Darius Ocean threw a touchdown pass in the final minute to set a school record with seven different receivers scoring.

Chris Reynolds threw a touchdown pass for the 49ers (2-8, 1-5).

