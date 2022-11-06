Alexa
Summerville goal seals 4-3 Leeds comeback win vs Bournemouth

By Associated Press
2022/11/06 01:22
Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal of the game, during the English Premier L...
Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Le...
Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, right, celebrates with Kieffer Moore after scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League...
Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, right and Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between ...
Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, centre, scores his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United a...
Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno, left, scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United an...
Leeds United's Tyler Adams, left, and Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Un...

LEEDS, England (AP) — Crysencio Summerville scored another late goal to help Leeds complete a 4-3 comeback win over Bournemouth in front of an Elland Road crowd that had booed the home team off the field at halftime on Saturday.

Summerville scored in the 84th minute after reaching Wilfried Gnonto's through ball in the center of the box, one week after his 89th-minute goal at Anfield sealed a dramatic 2-1 upset of Liverpool.

With three second-half goals, Leeds earned its first back-to-back Premier League victories since March.

Bournemouth got a goal and two assists from Marcus Tavernier but the Cherries slumped to their fourth consecutive loss.

Tavernier side-footed a volley beyond Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier to level the score at 1-1 shortly after Rodrigo had converted a third-minute penalty.

Tavernier then played a ball to Philip Billing, who scored from just inside the area in the 19th minute. Bournemouth dominated play for the rest of half, and Leeds players and manager Jesse Marsch were serenaded with boos as they walked off.

Shortly after the break, Dominic Solanke deftly reached back with his heel to direct home Tavernier’s low cross to make it 3-1.

Leeds struck back when substitute Sam Greenwood curled a shot into the top corner, and captain Liam Cooper headed the home team level in the 68th minute from Brenden Aaronson’s corner.

Leeds has a midweek League Cup match at Wolverhampton and visits Tottenham next Saturday before the World Cup break.

Bournemouth hosts Everton twice before the six-week pause — on Tuesday in the League Cup and on Saturday in the Premier League.

