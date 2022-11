CARDIFF Wales (AP) — New Zealand has beaten Wales 55-23 in a rugby test at Principality Stadium.

___

New Zealand 55 (Codie Taylor 2, Aaron Smith 2, Jordie Barrett 2, Ardie Savea, Samisoni Tau'keiaho tries; Richie Mo'unga 4 conversions, penalty, Beauden Barrett 2 conversions), Wales 23 (Rio Dyer, Justin Tipuric tries; Gareth Anscombe 2 conversions, 3 penalties). HT:22-13