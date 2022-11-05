Italy rack 6 tries and 49 points on Samoa

PADUA, Italy (AP) — Italy flushed the bitter taste of its historic loss to Georgia by thrashing Samoa with a record 49-17 scoreline on Saturday.

The Italians became the first tier one side to fall to the Georgians in July, and had to stew on the result for four months until facing the touring Samoans, the Pacific Nations Cup champions.

Italy frolicked in perfect afternoon conditions in front of a sellout crowd at cosy Stadio Plebiscito, scoring six tries with doubles for wings Montanna Ioane and Pierre Bruno.

The Azzurri were ruthlessly efficient in Samoa's 22, virtually taking every chance with brilliant finishing. They even broke out from their own 22 for the best try of a surprisingly one-sided match.

Center Juan Igancio Brex had just scored their first try when he found himself in space down the right-hand touch after Italy took the restart in their 22. With key support from Manuel Zuliani and Stephen Varney, Bruno cut inside and sliced clean through to finish behind the posts.

Aside from the opening five minutes and the last eight minutes, the match was all Italy.

In those opening moments, Samoa turned three penalties into corner lineouts and appeared to score off the third chance. But lock Chris Vui's try was ruled out by an accidental knock on.

Italy got into the game thank to its defense knocking back Samoa.

Tommaso Allan, starting at fullback for the first time in his 64th test, launched the scoring with a penalty kick after an excellent chase on Varney's kick ahead.

Brex scored the opening try when opposite Ulupano Seuteni over-committed. The timing was beautiful from flyhalf Paolo Garbisi's pop pass to Brex blasting into a gap.

Italy then scored from the restart and they were 17-0 ahead after 25 minutes.

Samoa wing Nigel Ah Wong's slightly high tackle on Allan earned him a yellow card, and Italy piled on the misery with 13 more points.

Garbisi added a penalty then threw a huge lob pass to Ioane, who stepped a defender to score on halftime.

Ioane earned his second try straight after halftime with Samoa still without Ah Wong. Varney and Garbisi attacked the blindside from a scrum and Ioane slipped one defender and took a big hit from another to plant the ball in the left corner.

Seuteni scored from an offload by midfield partner D'Angelo Leuila for Samoa's first points, but Italy hit back straight away.

Varney's vision and huge miss-out pass gave a try-scoring debut for No. 8 Lorenzo Cannone, then Bruno got his second after Garbisi's grubber kick took a lucky deflection.

Samoa finished with tries to former Wallabies back Duncan Paia'aua and flanker Theo McFarland, but they had conceded their most points to Italy.

