All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 9 6 1 1 1 14 26 22 WB/Scranton 7 6 0 1 0 13 20 11 Bridgeport 8 6 1 1 0 13 35 26 Charlotte 8 5 1 1 1 12 24 21 Springfield 9 5 3 0 1 11 31 26 Hershey 7 3 2 2 0 8 18 17 Hartford 7 2 3 1 1 6 17 25 Lehigh Valley 8 2 5 1 0 5 19 28

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 9 7 2 0 0 14 34 26 Rochester 9 6 3 0 0 12 33 31 Belleville 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 36 Cleveland 9 4 5 0 0 8 29 37 Laval 10 2 6 2 0 6 32 40 Utica 7 2 4 0 1 5 17 19 Syracuse 9 1 5 1 2 5 30 40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 25 Manitoba 8 5 2 1 0 11 31 22 Texas 9 5 3 0 1 11 32 26 Grand Rapids 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 37 Chicago 7 3 3 1 0 7 22 23 Iowa 8 2 3 1 2 7 23 27 Rockford 7 3 4 0 0 6 26 29

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 8 7 1 0 0 14 30 14 Tucson 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 21 San Jose 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 17 Abbotsford 7 4 2 0 1 9 27 28 Bakersfield 8 4 3 1 0 9 24 25 Coachella Valley 7 4 3 0 0 8 30 28 Colorado 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 26 Calgary 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 31 San Diego 9 3 6 0 0 6 26 35 Henderson 9 2 7 0 0 4 22 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Calgary 3, Tucson 2

Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2

Chicago 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Laval 4

Belleville 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 5, Utica 3

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 4

Texas 4, Manitoba 1

Abbotsford 5, Coachella Valley 2

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 1

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.