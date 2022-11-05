Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan professor cautions parents against keeping children away from electronics

Smartphones are not monsters: Benson Yeh

  142
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/05 19:25
Parents should not regard phones as monsters to be kept away from children, according to NTU Professor Benson Yeh. 

Parents should not regard phones as monsters to be kept away from children, according to NTU Professor Benson Yeh.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Parents should not treat home electronics products as monsters, because that attitude is going to prevent Taiwan from producing the next generation of creatives and innovators, National Taiwan University (NTU) Professor Benson Yeh (葉丙成) said Saturday (Nov. 5).

At a seminar, the electrical engineering specialist described parents as the biggest potential obstacles to the development of new electronics talent in Taiwan. He said the students who most often dropped out at NTU were those who had not been allowed to use computers, smartphones or tablets before they started their university studies, the Liberty Times reported.

Parents needed to abandon the attitude that phones amounted to games, and had to see them as instruments instead, Yeh said. He insisted that if Taiwanese wanted to work at the next generation of innovative enterprises in Taiwan, they needed to acquire the capabilities of working in a digital society and of cooperating across borders.

The COVID-19 pandemic showed that many teachers, students, and parents did not have the required digital literacy to conduct virtual classes, according to Yeh, who created a Facebook group where 140,000 teachers help each other become familiar with the necessary technology.
technology
smartphones
innovation
electronics
education
Benson Yeh
National Taiwan University

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan universities look to admit Central, East European students
Taiwan universities look to admit Central, East European students
2022/11/02 11:22
Taiwan teen wins 1st place at Mostratec sci-tech fair in Brazil
Taiwan teen wins 1st place at Mostratec sci-tech fair in Brazil
2022/11/01 12:23
Chip sector preparing for downturn amid economic slowdown
Chip sector preparing for downturn amid economic slowdown
2022/10/31 16:14
China's Biren lays off third of staff after Taiwan's TSMC cuts off chips
China's Biren lays off third of staff after Taiwan's TSMC cuts off chips
2022/10/27 13:00
Taiwan marks 1 year anniversary of Somaliland Innovation Zone
Taiwan marks 1 year anniversary of Somaliland Innovation Zone
2022/10/26 14:54