Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

3 main candidates for Taipei City mayor clash in only TV debate

Voters to choose from 12 candidates on Nov. 26

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/05 17:11
Reporters watch Chiang Wan-an, Chen Shih-chung, and Huang Shan-shan at the Taipei City mayoral debate Saturday.

Reporters watch Chiang Wan-an, Chen Shih-chung, and Huang Shan-shan at the Taipei City mayoral debate Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The three main candidates in the Nov. 26 Taipei City mayoral elections battled for the favor of voters in the only televised debate of the campaign on Saturday (Nov. 5).

Even though 12 candidates registered, only three seen as likely contenders were invited. Former Vice Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) is running as an independent with the backing of Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). She faces legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), a grandson of late President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), for the Kuomintang (KMT); and former Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

During the two-hour debate, the three questioned each other on a wide range of issues, from the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to the controversial Taipei Dome project and coping with an aging population.

Chiang said he wanted to restore Taipei’s status as the country’s wealthiest city and stem the outflow of residents, while Huang emphasized her experience of serving for 21 years as a member of Taipei City Council before joining Ko’s team. She said she hoped to become the capital’s first woman mayor and called on voters to turn their back on the traditional KMT-DPP rivalry. Chen talked about the need to improve traffic and build more social housing to help relieve pressure on younger and less well-off residents.

Huang brought up the subject of the declining number of residents in Taipei, to which Chiang responded by proposing a NT$50,000 (US$1,560) subsidy for each birth. Chen launched the idea of NT$36,000 for each mother’s month-long post-partum care.

Regarding the threat from China, Chen said he would strengthen the capital’s civil defense system, the Liberty Times reported. He accused the current city administration of having cut the number of civil defense members by 22,000 in two years.

Taipei City has been been described as a KMT stronghold, with elected mayors from that party governing from 1998 to 2014. The DPP hasn’t ruled the capital since 1998, though it backed Ko as an independent in the 2014 election. Since Ko is reaching the end of his second term on Dec. 25., he is no longer allowed to run.
November 26 elections
debate
TV debate
Huang Shan-shan
Chen Shih-chung
Wayne Chiang
Taipei City Mayor
mayoral elections

RELATED ARTICLES

South Taiwan city reschedules vote to Dec. 18 after death of mayoral candidate
South Taiwan city reschedules vote to Dec. 18 after death of mayoral candidate
2022/11/03 17:42
TPOF poll claims momentum for change in Taiwan’s Taoyuan City mayoral election
TPOF poll claims momentum for change in Taiwan’s Taoyuan City mayoral election
2022/11/03 16:22
Death of mayoral candidate forces halt to campaign in south Taiwan city
Death of mayoral candidate forces halt to campaign in south Taiwan city
2022/11/02 16:19
Taiwan rules out special polling stations for COVID quarantine voters
Taiwan rules out special polling stations for COVID quarantine voters
2022/10/26 15:43
New poll puts Huang Shan-shan as frontrunner in Taipei mayoral race
New poll puts Huang Shan-shan as frontrunner in Taipei mayoral race
2022/10/24 15:19