'Taipei Art Book Fair and More' hits hot spot for bookworms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The sixth edition of “Taipei Art Book Fair and More” features photography, zines, and illustrations from over 400 international publishers and local creators, accompanied by live music and beer, and is taking place at Huashan Creative Park for three days.

Starting Friday (Nov. 4) after a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are more than 400 stands at the independent book fair, which is a record. Book fair founder Frank Huang (黃偉倫) told Taiwan News that early bird tickets also sold well this year.

Huang estimated the three-day event will attract roughly 15,000 visitors. There were crowds at the opening yesterday and a long line waiting to go in on Saturday noon.



The book fair is proving popular. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



Frank Huang (top right) stands on one of the art installations. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Themed “Face,” Huang explained that because of the pandemic people cannot see each other’s faces while wearing a mask on or undergoing quarantine. Therefore, the interior design, workshops, and forums want to create more physical interactions for the participants.

"Take a drawing workshop, for example, you will have to gaze at each other and draw their faces. In the second round, you can find someone you particularly want to 'draw deeper.' If there is a match, we will offer them fine red wine,” said Huang.



Paper Matter. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

The art book atelier Paper Matter, founded in 2018, showcased selections from London’s AMC Books, German-language publisher Steidl, and Editorial RM from Spain.

A Taipei-based art association, TPadd assoc., set up shop at the fair for the first time, presenting award-winning designer Peng Hsing-kai (彭星凱) and 14 other designers’ poster works.

Lisbon-based bookstore Stolen Books displayed limited editions of New York-based designer Braulio Amado’s latest portfolio titled “2021,” British animator and illustrator Jack Sachs’ sketch collection “Extra Medium,” and Luis Alegre’s dark and poetic “I'm Not Always of My Opinion.”

Inspired by issues worldwide, such as African swine fever and suicide, South Korean artist Sin Dongchul, known as Robineggpie, reflected the absurd reality of his imaginary world through black and white lines.

In addition to the book fair, event-goers can have a new tattoo while enjoying DJs playing music on-site. “The beauty of the fair is that you can go treasure hunting in the sea of book stands,” according to Huang.



A tattoo artist focuses on a client. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



Artist UngCha's work titled "Naked in the Mansion." (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



The interior design is from Liao Hao-che. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)