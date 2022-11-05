AP Week in Pictures: Global / Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2022

Haitian journalist Romelson Vilsaint, who was fatally wounded, lies face down in the parking lot of a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday,... Haitian journalist Romelson Vilsaint, who was fatally wounded, lies face down in the parking lot of a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Vilsaint died Sunday after being shot in the head when police opened fire on reporters demanding the release of one of their colleagues who was detained while covering a protest, witnesses told The Associated Press. (AP Photo)