Taiwan adds 25,523 local COVID cases, 21% lower than last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 25,523 local COVID cases on Saturday (Nov. 5), with 44 imported cases, and 67 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 21% compared to the same day last week.

The center this week reported a case of the longest interval between initial exposure and developing MIS-C recorded in the country. A 1-year-old girl was diagnosed with MIS-C 168 days after her COVID-19 infection.

The girl is being treated in an intensive care unit and her medical condition has been stabilized. As of Saturday, 261 severe COVID-19 cases in children aged under 12 have been recorded and 171 children have developed MIS-C.

Local cases

Local cases included 11,760 males and 13,752 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Eleven cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 4,176 cases, 3,478 in Kaohsiung City, 3,470 in Taichung City, 2,574 in Taoyuan City, 2,433 in Tainan City, 2,273 in Taipei City, 1,207 in Changhua County, 911 in Pingtung County, 632 in Hsinchu County, 600 Yunlin County, 596 in Hsinchu City, 528 in Chiayi County, 504 in Miaoli County, 496 in Nantou County, 353 in Chiayi City, 331 in Yilan County, 302 in Keelung City, 291 in Hualien County, 192 in Taitung County, 97 in Kinmen County, 65 in Penghu County, and 14 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 44 imported cases included 22 males and 24 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 67 deaths included 37 males and 30 females ranging in age from their 50s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 63 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 47 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,863,193 cases, of which 7,826,526 were local and 36,613 were imported. So far, 13,151 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.