Taiwan releases farm and fish produce vouchers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Council of Agriculture released its "Farm Travel Coupons" on Friday (Nov. 4), which give consumers who buy produce in multiples of NT$600 an equal amount of money back in voucher form.

These products can be bought at up to 790 designated places but the vouchers can be spent elsewhere, subject to conditions. To take advantage of the offer, individuals must also download the app.

The promotion is running from Nov. 4 to Dec. 25 and is part of the government's COVID stimulus program. It has the catchy (in Chinese) tagline: "Support local products, farm and fish produce, GO buy buy!" (挺在地，農漁GO購購!).

The government has not put a cap on voucher spending, but a Yahoo News story said that one individual spent NT$24,000 under the scheme, meaning they received this amount in vouchers back.

In September 2021, the government announced its "quintuple stimulus voucher" program, which followed on from the largely successful "triple stimulus voucher" program. The scheme was expected to generate NT$200 billion (US$6.2 billion) in economic stimulus finance, per the Executive Yuan.

Included in the scheme is the Ministry of Economic Affairs' "good eats vouchers," the Ministry of Culture's "arts fun vouchers," the Ministry of Transportation and Communications' "national travel vouchers," the Ministry of Education's "sports vouchers," the Hakka Affairs Council's "Hakka village vouchers," the Council of Indigenous Peoples' "Indigenous vouchers," and the National Development Council's "local revitalization vouchers." The Council of Agriculture is now issuing its Farm Travel Coupon 4.0.