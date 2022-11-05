Temperatures drop to 16 C in north Taiwan over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in northern Taiwan will fall to 16 degrees Celsius between Saturday evening and Sunday morning (Nov. 4-5) due to the strengthening of northeasterly winds.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast there is a 50% chance of rainfall in Taipei and New Taipei City, and 20% in Taoyuan City over the weekend.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said in his weather column that temperatures in the northern region of the country would reach 16 C at the lowest from Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Cool air will weaken from Monday (Nov. 7), accompanied by occasional rainfall in the north and the east until Wednesday (Nov. 9).

Over the weekend, northern Taiwan could see daytime highs of 23 C, and 18 to 28 C for central and eastern parts of the country, and 19 to 29 C for the southern region. However, the day-night temperature gap in western Taiwan could reach a high of 10 C, according to Wu.

Month-long wet weather is expected to temporarily ease on Wednesday before another front arrives in the country on Thursday.