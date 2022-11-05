Australia breeze into semifinals on Addo-Carr's 5 tries

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Winger Josh Addo-Carr's five tries powered Australia into the Rugby League World Cup semifinals as Lebanon was blown away by 48-4 on Friday.

Addo-Carr claimed a hat trick inside 19 minutes of the first quarterfinal, and added two more in the second half. He has 11 tries in just three matches and needs only one more to equal the tournament record set by his teammate Valentine Holmes in 2017.

“I feel we've got something special coming into camp, I've felt the bond and I’m just loving every minute,” Addo-Carr said.

Australia was booked for the first semifinal next Friday in Leeds against New Zealand or Fiji.

Back-row forward Cameron Murray scored two tries and others came from Latrell Mitchell and Liam Martin. Nathan Cleary kicked six goals from nine attempts.

The only disappointment for the titleholders was the loss of captain James Tedesco at halftime but coach Mal Meninga said he withdrew him as a precaution after he picked up a “cork” in his knee and expected him to be fit for the semifinals.

“We had the game in hand I felt at halftime,” Meninga said. “I was happy with the way we played, especially defensively. The ruck was a bit messy and we couldn’t play much footy but at the end of the day I’m happy with the win.”

Lebanon trailed 30-0 at half-time and avoided a whitewash when former Kangaroos winger Josh Mansour scored a consolation try.

Cedars coach Michael Cheika will turn his divided attention to the other rugby code and Argentina's test against England at Twickenham on Sunday. He said he has enjoyed his first coaching stint in rugby league.

In reaching the quarterfinals, Lebanon has qualified automatically for the next World Cup in France in 2025. Cheika wants to be involved.

“I’ve loved it,” said the former Wallabies coach who faced a 4 a.m. wake-up call on Saturday to catch a flight to London to link up with the Pumas. “It’s one of the best things I’ve done in footy, ever.

“It’s been such a good experience, my personal growth and development and the re-connection with my homeland and my parents."

