G7 diplomats tell Russia to end war in Ukraine 'immediately'

The top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) nations wrapped up two days of talks in the western German city of Münster on Friday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock came out strongly, outrightly condemning Russia's war in Ukraine in her closing address.

Baerbock labeled Russia's war in Ukraine, a "frontal, shameless attack."

"We are counting every day of this brutal war of aggression … because every day is one day too much," Baerbock said.

Russia must 'immediately stop' war of aggression — G7

In a joint statement, issued earlier, the foreign ministers of Germany, which currently holds the G7's rotating presidency, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States called on Russia to "immediately stop its war of aggression against Ukraine and withdraw all of its forces and military equipment."

Russia's recent escalation of hostilities in Ukraine was condemned along with its attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Foreign ministers deemed Russia's "nuclear rhetoric" as "unacceptable," and warned that any use of chemical or nuclear weapons "would be met with severe consequences."

The comments come in the wake of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) clean assessment of three sites in Ukraine, following allegations from Russia that Kyiv was preparing a so-called "dirty bomb."

G7 diplomats resolved to maintain course with economic sanctions along with other states supporting Russia's war of aggression.

The statement also reiterated the G7's "unwavering commitment to continue providing the financial, humanitarian, defense, political, technical, and legal support Ukraine needs to alleviate the suffering of its people."

The ministers agreed to continue to coordinate among G7 states to help deal with the consequences of Russia's war of aggression and the resulting global food and energy crises.

Calls for detainees in Iran to be released

G7 members expressed their support for the people of Iran and condemned the death of Jina Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the country's morality police, with calls for Iranian authorities to "release unjustly detained prisoners, including recently arrested protesters, children, journalists and human rights defenders."

Iran's "destabilizing activities" in the Middle East were condemned in the G7 statement, including Tehran's use of ballistic and cruise missiles along with drones and "transfers of such advanced weaponry to state and non-state actors."

It was also clearly determined that "Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," and work would continue with international partners to deal with what it called Iran's nuclear escalation and level of cooperation with the IAEA.

G7 seeking 'constructive cooperation' with China

According to the statement, G7 members should engage in "constructive cooperation" with China in matters of peace and security, global health, climate and conservation.

The G7 called for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and said there would be "no change in the basic position of G7 members on Taiwan, including stated on China policies."

Human rights concerns in Xinjiang and Tibet would continue being raised along with reiterating concern over what the ministers called "the continued erosion of Hong Kong's rights, freedoms and autonomy."

