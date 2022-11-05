Ireland replaces injured Henshaw with McCloskey to face Boks

DUBLIN (AP) — Robbie Henshaw was withdrawn from the Ireland side facing South Africa this weekend and replaced by Stuart McCloskey on Friday.

Henshaw missed the captain's run in the morning because of a hamstring issue. Ireland does not regard it as serious.

McCloskey will play inside center with Garry Ringrose in midfield on Saturday at Lansdowne Road. They previously started together in 2018 against the United States.

McCloskey has his first cap since July 2021, and seventh in all.

Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell was confident he will do well.

“Stuart has had some tough days where he's been up here training and a coach has had to have a conversation with him before the team is announced on Wednesday, and that's happened an awful lot,” O'Connell said.

“He's always stuck with it and seems to be getting better and better as a player, never been disheartened. It's a great replacement for us.”

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien was brought into the reserves and could make his Ireland debut.

