Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi resigns, slams selectors

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Mohammad Nabi resigned as Afghanistan captain on Friday after his team exited the Twenty20 World Cup without a win.

The all-rounder said he would still be available as a player.

Nabi criticized his team's preparations for the tournament. He also said his disagreements with selectors and management had affected Afghanistan's performances and that meant he could not stay on as captain.

Afghanistan finished winless in Group 1 after a narrow four-run defeat to Australia on Friday. Afghanistan also lost to England and Sri Lanka while its games against Ireland and New Zealand were washed out.

“From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament,” Nabi said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

“Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.

“Therefore, with due respect, effectively immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me."

Nabi took over the captaincy before last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates when Rashid Khan quit right after the selectors had named the squad. Khan said he was not consulted while selectors were finalizing the choice of players.

“Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting,” Nabi said. “We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches.”

Afghanistan had mixed results before the T20 World Cup when it won the initial group stage of the Asia Cup before losing three straight games in the Super 4 stage against Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

“I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us," Nabi said. “Long live Afghanistan.”

