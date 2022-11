Friday At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy Paris Purse: €5,415,410 Surface: Hardcourt indoor PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime (8), Canada, def. Frances Tiafoe (16), United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.