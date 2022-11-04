All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA WB/Scranton 7 6 0 1 0 13 20 11 Bridgeport 8 6 1 1 0 13 35 26 Providence 9 6 1 1 1 14 26 22 Charlotte 7 4 1 1 1 10 21 19 Hershey 7 3 2 2 0 8 18 17 Springfield 8 4 3 0 1 9 26 25 Hartford 6 2 2 1 1 6 16 20 Lehigh Valley 7 2 4 1 0 5 17 25

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 8 6 2 0 0 12 29 22 Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 28 Cleveland 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 32 Belleville 8 3 4 1 0 7 26 34 Utica 6 2 3 0 1 5 14 14 Syracuse 8 1 4 1 2 5 28 37 Laval 9 2 6 1 0 5 28 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 7 5 1 1 0 11 30 18 Milwaukee 7 5 2 0 0 10 29 24 Texas 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 25 Grand Rapids 8 4 4 0 0 8 28 33 Rockford 7 3 4 0 0 6 26 29 Iowa 7 2 3 0 2 6 19 22 Chicago 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 8 7 1 0 0 14 30 14 Tucson 7 6 1 0 0 12 26 18 Coachella Valley 6 4 2 0 0 8 28 23 San Jose 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 17 Abbotsford 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 26 Bakersfield 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 24 Colorado 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 26 San Diego 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 32 Calgary 7 2 5 0 0 4 22 29 Henderson 8 2 6 0 0 4 21 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Iowa 6, Grand Rapids 3

Ontario 2, Colorado 0

Friday's Games

Tucson at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled