All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 11 10 1 0 20 50 28 Buffalo 10 7 3 0 14 43 28 Tampa Bay 11 6 4 1 13 35 35 Florida 11 6 4 1 13 34 34 Detroit 10 5 3 2 12 31 33 Toronto 11 5 4 2 12 32 32 Montreal 11 5 5 1 11 30 34 Ottawa 10 4 6 0 8 37 36

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 11 8 3 0 16 40 28 Carolina 10 7 2 1 15 33 28 N.Y. Islanders 11 7 4 0 14 41 27 N.Y. Rangers 12 6 4 2 14 34 36 Philadelphia 10 5 3 2 12 26 27 Washington 12 5 5 2 12 33 35 Pittsburgh 11 4 5 2 10 40 41 Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 11 7 3 1 15 40 25 Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 29 27 Chicago 11 5 4 2 12 34 35 Minnesota 11 5 5 1 11 35 40 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 Nashville 11 4 6 1 9 30 37 Arizona 10 3 6 1 7 28 43 St. Louis 9 3 6 0 6 21 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 12 10 2 0 20 40 23 Edmonton 11 7 4 0 14 44 36 Seattle 12 6 4 2 14 42 38 Los Angeles 13 6 6 1 13 44 49 Calgary 9 5 4 0 10 29 29 Vancouver 11 3 6 2 8 38 45 San Jose 13 3 8 2 8 32 44 Anaheim 11 3 7 1 7 31 52

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Vegas 5, Ottawa 4

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, St. Louis 2

Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Nashville 4, Calgary 1

New Jersey 4, Edmonton 3

Dallas 7, Arizona 2

Vancouver 8, Anaheim 5

Florida 4, San Jose 3, SO

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.