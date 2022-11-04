NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|203
|98
|Miami
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|178
|192
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|176
|159
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|177
|163
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|132
|138
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|129
|157
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|172
|158
|Houston
|1
|6
|1
|.188
|133
|183
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|208
|183
|Cincinnati
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|186
|164
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|199
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|120
|197
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|223
|172
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|189
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|121
|132
|Las Vegas
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|163
|174
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|135
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|183
|133
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|163
|157
|Washington
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|142
|172
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|200
|205
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|199
|200
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|146
|151
|Carolina
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|158
|186
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|173
|144
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|155
|181
|Green Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|145
|173
|Detroit
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|173
|225
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|210
|199
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|147
|L.A. Rams
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|118
|157
|Arizona
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|182
|210
___
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.