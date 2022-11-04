Taiwanese soldier dies fighting for Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A volunteer soldier from Taiwan succumbed to his wounds while fighting for the Ukrainian army at the age of 25, and it has been confirmed that he is the first Taiwanese soldier to die in combat in Ukraine.

Tseng Sheng-kung (曾聖光), who had been serving with a Ukrainian volunteer battalion, was wounded and died from blood loss when his unit came under fire during a battle with the Russian army in Luhansk Oblast, reported CNA. Tseng's family also confirmed that he was the first Taiwanese soldier killed in the Russo-Ukraine war.

When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began more than eight months ago, volunteers from various countries joined the ranks of Ukraine's army. Tseng, a volunteer from Ji'an Township in Hualien County, went to Ukraine in June and the news of his passing was released on Friday (Nov. 4).

Tseng's family confirmed in the evening that his fellow soldiers informed them that he had been killed in action on Wednesday (Nov. 2). He had transferred to the Sich Battalion from a different unit in early September of this year.

Another Taiwanese youth who went to Ukraine to support its war effort against Russia told the news agency that about 10 Taiwanese responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for international volunteers to help fight against Russia. The Taiwanese volunteers have been distributed to Navy and garrison units, according to the source.