Taiwan tracks 27 military aircraft, 4 naval ships from China

A total of 12 planes crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Friday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/04 19:26
Eight Shenyang J-11 fighter jets were among the Chinese military aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait Friday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it tracked 27 aircraft and four ships from China’s military around the country before 5 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 4).

Of the 27 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft, 12 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and three intruded into the southwest sector of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the military tweeted.

Eight Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the median line at its northern end, while two Chengdu J-10 and two Shenyang J-16 fighters did so further south. The Chinese military aircraft that ventured into Taiwan’s ADIZ were one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine plane and two Xi’an H-6 bombers.

As part of its regular response towards such incursions, Taiwan’s military issued radio warnings and deployed aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) along with naval vessels, and land-based air-defense missile systems to monitor Chinese activity.
