Anonymous hacks UN Network on Migration website, posts Taiwan symbols

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Decentralized international hacktivist group Anonymous on Friday (Nov. 4) hacked into a United Nations (U.N.) website and posted images of Taiwan's flag, president, national emblem, anthem score, and other symbols banned in China. The hacktivist group also took jabs at Wikipedia following an edit war involving one of its members.

On Friday at noon, an Anonymous representative who goes by the Reddit handle "Allez-opi_omi" notified Taiwan News that the collective had "put Taiwan back into the UN" by hacking into the U.N. Network on Migration website. The hack included images of six flags, political emblems from Taiwan and Somaliland, five pages of manifesto text, and claims that a Wikipedia administrator engages in sexual harassment.



Screenshot from Anonymous hack of China's emergency management site. (Anonymous image)

At the time of publication, the posts, which include the Taiwan national flag and president (archive), Taiwanese national emblem (archive), and Taiwanese anthem sheet music (archive), were still online. Anonymous saved archived versions of other elements that have been deleted on the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. These images include flags representing pro-Taiwan independence, Tibet, East Turkestan, Kosovo, and Somaliland, as well as the Somaliland Emblem, DPP emblem, and KMT emblem.

As was seen in the group's earlier hack of a Chinese ministry site, there is a meme depicting Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) as an emperor with no clothes holding Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Ukraine in his clutches. Meanwhile, in his reflection, Xi is clad in a robe that reads "I represent 1.4 billion Chinese people" as he holds the scales of justice.



Taiwanese national emblem. (Anonymous image)

This is followed by a link to a resignation letter posted by former Wikipedia administrator Pratyeka, who wrote that he was leaving the company because "It seems to be populated by deletionists, paid shills and policy thumpers." He added that "Common decency has evaporated" and lamented that "Wikipedia has lost its way."

Page one of the manifesto claims that good administrators and editors are "chased out by deletionism and otherwise systemic corruption on Wikipedia all the time, while the bad ones get to stay." The hacktivists then wrote that "Drmies," a senior administrator at Wikipedia, has had multiple sexual allegations of sexual harassment levied against him on Rate My Professors.



Taiwan national anthem sheet music.

On Page Two, the group cites a comment on Rate My Professors by a student of one of his classes who wrote "He sexually harasses his students (especially female ones) and is constantly vulgar, rude, and sexual in communications." They also wrote that rather than "making himself a clown over Taiwan," Elon Musk should have acquired Wikipedia and established a Wikipendium (Wiki + Compendium) to create a "win-win" for both sides.

In late September, an edit war broke out on the Wikipedia page of Anonymous member Cyber Anakin. The Anonymous representative told Taiwan News that the collective suspected that the sudden, arbitrary edits of the page and reports on their exploits were part of a Chinese influence operation exploiting existing system biases at Wikipedia.



Taiwan pro-independence flag. (Anonymous image)

Pages three, four, and five of the manifesto covered subjects such as mass school shootings, missing student Deven Phuong, and the collective's hatred of fascists and tankies. The hacktivists also present a guide for the CCP on how to "wash themselves of the shame from letting COVID-19 to (sic) get out of control." The document closes with a link to a forum post that levies criticism against Drmies' work for Wikipedia.



Tibet flag. (Anonymous image)



Somaliland flag. (Anonymous image)



East Turkestan flag. (Anonymous image)



Kosovo flag. (Anonymous image)



Somaliland emblem. (Anonymous image)



KMT emblem. (Anonymous image)



Meme mocking Xi Jinping. (Anonymous image)