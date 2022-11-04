Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Compass Music Festival returns to central Taiwan after pandemic

Free music festival to be held at Taichung's Civic Square Saturday and Sunday

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/04 18:14
Compass Music Festival in Taichung. (Courtney Donovan Smith photo)

Compass Music Festival in Taichung. (Courtney Donovan Smith photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This weekend in Taichung, the annual Compass Music Festival is expected to draw large crowds for live music and great food on both Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 5-6).

This is the 18th year that the Compass Music Festival has been held in Taichung, and the first since the COVID pandemic put a stop to outdoor gatherings over the past two years. Organizers and concertgoers in Taichung are anticipating big crowds, nice weather and good times at the event.

The Compass Festival will be held at Taichung’s Civic Square and is free to enter. Music starts at noon on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, with 18 musical artists scheduled to perform over the weekend. Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of food vendors to provide food and drinks throughout the afternoon and evening.

Compass Music Festival returns to central Taiwan after pandemic
Compass Music Festival. (Courtney Donovan Smith photo)

The co-organizer of the event, Courtney Donovan Smith, told Taiwan News that it is one of the largest annual festivals in Taichung, and the largest that is independently funded without government assistance. “Most of the crowd is Taiwanese, but it is one of the largest annual gatherings of Westerners each year in Taiwan,” said Smith.

Organizers, Smith and Douglas Haebecker, are both looking forward to seeing the festival return. Haebecker was quoted as saying, “I’m excited to see things getting back to normal and this festival taking place again.”

They both hope that people will take the opportunity to enjoy food and music outdoors again, as well as reconnect with the local community following two years of the pandemic.

The Compass Festival is hosted by the publishers of the Compass Magazine, a guide to local events and businesses in the Taichung area.
Compass Magazine
Compass Music Festival
Taichung
Courtney Donovan Smith

RELATED ARTICLES

Empty lifeboats found off Taiwan’s Penghu during search for missing Indonesian sailors
Empty lifeboats found off Taiwan’s Penghu during search for missing Indonesian sailors
2022/11/02 19:45
Taiwan to construct hangars designed to withstand Chinese ballistic missile strikes
Taiwan to construct hangars designed to withstand Chinese ballistic missile strikes
2022/11/02 17:19
Over 2,500 rooms for cherry season at central Taiwan farm booked in 1 minute
Over 2,500 rooms for cherry season at central Taiwan farm booked in 1 minute
2022/11/01 19:55
Police in central Taiwan identify body in barrel as person missing since 2019
Police in central Taiwan identify body in barrel as person missing since 2019
2022/10/28 18:57
Three tour bus routes launched in Taiwan's Taichung
Three tour bus routes launched in Taiwan's Taichung
2022/10/27 16:55