Compass Music Festival returns to central Taiwan after pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This weekend in Taichung, the annual Compass Music Festival is expected to draw large crowds for live music and great food on both Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 5-6).

This is the 18th year that the Compass Music Festival has been held in Taichung, and the first since the COVID pandemic put a stop to outdoor gatherings over the past two years. Organizers and concertgoers in Taichung are anticipating big crowds, nice weather and good times at the event.

The Compass Festival will be held at Taichung’s Civic Square and is free to enter. Music starts at noon on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, with 18 musical artists scheduled to perform over the weekend. Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of food vendors to provide food and drinks throughout the afternoon and evening.



Compass Music Festival. (Courtney Donovan Smith photo)

The co-organizer of the event, Courtney Donovan Smith, told Taiwan News that it is one of the largest annual festivals in Taichung, and the largest that is independently funded without government assistance. “Most of the crowd is Taiwanese, but it is one of the largest annual gatherings of Westerners each year in Taiwan,” said Smith.

Organizers, Smith and Douglas Haebecker, are both looking forward to seeing the festival return. Haebecker was quoted as saying, “I’m excited to see things getting back to normal and this festival taking place again.”

They both hope that people will take the opportunity to enjoy food and music outdoors again, as well as reconnect with the local community following two years of the pandemic.

The Compass Festival is hosted by the publishers of the Compass Magazine, a guide to local events and businesses in the Taichung area.