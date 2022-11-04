Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Forestry Bureau unveils pavilion at International Travel Fair

38 newly presented routes take travelers into nation's mountains and forests

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/04 18:03
President Tsai Ing-wen (fifth left) visits the Forestry Bureau pavilion at the ITF Friday. 

President Tsai Ing-wen (fifth left) visits the Forestry Bureau pavilion at the ITF Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Forestry Bureau at the Taipei International Travel Fair unveiled 38 popular itineraries through Taiwan's forests on the event’s first day, Friday (Nov. 4).

The Nov. 4-7 fair is a first since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first since Taiwan scrapped the three-day mandatory quarantine for arrivals from overseas on Oct. 13. The move has given hope for a rapid recovery of both international inbound and outbound tourism, with airlines, cities, countries, hotels, restaurants, and amusement parks spread over 1,200 stands.

The Forestry Bureau set up a special pavilion to present Taiwan’s national forests and the wealth of activities possible in those areas, the Liberty Times reported. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was welcomed at the stand with a wooden model of a steam train, which will resume service in Chiayi County’s Alishan scenic area next month.

The pavilion is intended to illustrate how 60% of the country is covered by forests, providing a habitat to numerous species of animals and plants. Visitors from Taiwan and abroad can pick from 38 travel programs taking them to the mountains and into the forests for several days at a time, Forestry Bureau officials said.
travel
tourism
Taipei International Travel Fair
ITF
Forestry Bureau
National Forests

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan High Speed Rail offers special deals at upcoming travel fair
Taiwan High Speed Rail offers special deals at upcoming travel fair
2022/11/02 17:10
Taiwan’s China Airlines to increase flights to Palau from Nov. 16
Taiwan’s China Airlines to increase flights to Palau from Nov. 16
2022/11/01 16:40
Taiwan travel sector hopes for post-COVID recovery at International Travel Fair
Taiwan travel sector hopes for post-COVID recovery at International Travel Fair
2022/11/01 15:30
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau to offer preferential rates on 38 forest tours at travel show
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau to offer preferential rates on 38 forest tours at travel show
2022/10/31 19:14
Taiwan promotes post-COVID travel at Montreal fair
Taiwan promotes post-COVID travel at Montreal fair
2022/10/29 15:34