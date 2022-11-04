Data Center Interconnect Market Comprehensive Study By Key Players 2030

The recent report published by Report Ocean on the Global Data Center Interconnect Market provides a thorough market analysis to aid players in ensuring that they are well-prepared to handle any growth hurdles and maintain corporate expansion.

The global data center interconnect market was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global data center interconnect market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The leading competitors profiled in the report are:

? ADVA Optical Networking SE

? Ciena Corporation

? Cisco Systems

? Cologix

? Colt Technology Services Group Limited

? Ekinops S.A.

? Equinix

? Extreme Networks, Inc.

? FUJITSU Ltd

? Huawei Technologies

? Infinera Corporation

? Juniper Networks, Inc.

? Megaport

? Nokia Corporation

? ZTE Corporation

? Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

? Products

o Packet-Switching Networking

o Optical DCI

? Software

? Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

By Application

? Real-time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

? Shared Data and Resources/Server High-availability Clusters (Geoclustering)

? Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility

By End-Use

? Communication Service Providers

? Internet Content Providers/ Carrier-Neutral Providers

? Governments

? Enterprises

o Banking & Finance

o Healthcare

o Utility & Power

o Media & Entertainment

o Retail & E-commerce

o Others

? Others

