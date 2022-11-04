Winter Sports Equipment Market 2022 Share and Outlook of Regulatory Scenario by 2030 with Top Countries Data

Global Winter Sports Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Winter Sports Equipment Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Winter Sports are referred to as sports activities that are primarily performed on the snow or ice. There are various types of winter sports such as skiing, ice hockey, snowboarding, figure skating, which propels the need for skis and poles, snowboards, and hockey sticks, footwear, protective gear, other equipment. The growing popularity of winter sports, the increase in the number of winter sports participants from both advanced and emerging economies, coupled with the surging demand for high-quality waterproof boots are the primary factors fostering the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, in 2018, the share of individuals who took part in winter sports accounted for 7.1% across the United States. Also, the percentage rises and reached 8.1% by the year 2021. Therefore, the rising inclination toward winter sports is propelling the demand for Winter Sports Equipment, which is augmenting the market growth in the near future. However, the rising popularity of rental winter sports equipment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising availability of technologically improved winter sports equipment and substantial development of the emerging markets are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Winter Sports Equipment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of winter sports among youngsters and millennials, along with the rising disposable income. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing winter tourism, and the rising need for high-quality waterproof boots, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Winter Sports Equipment Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Winter Sports Equipment Market Research are Amer Sports, Fischer Sports GmbH, Icelantic Skis, Sport Maska Inc., BAUER Hockey, LLC,, Volkl Int. GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Subaru Canada, Inc., LEKI Lenhart GmbH, Under Armour, Inc. and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sport:

Skiing

Ice Hockey

Snowboarding

Figure Skating

By Product Type:

Skis and Poles

Snowboards and Hockey Sticks

Footwear

Protective Gear

Other Equipment

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Winter Sports Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

