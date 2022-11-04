Video Communication Platform as a Service Market Trends 2022 Leading Players and PESTEL Analysis 2030

Global Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) can be defined as a cloud-based solutions that facilitates the user to insert voice, video, and message-based communications to business applications. Video PaaS service provider delivers a platform to customers over the cloud and this platform facilitates the organization to develop, run, and manage business applications without the need to build and maintain the infrastructure on its own.

Video PaaS offers several advantages including fast and low-cost deployment, provide access to latest hardware & operating systems, and platform support among others. The rising adoption of cloud-based services worldwide and increasing demand for video PaaS across different industries as well as recent product announcements from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – during 2021, end user spending in public cloud market worldwide was estimated at USD 410 billion and the spending is projected to grow to around USD 600 billion by 2023. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new product announcements to capitalize the growing adoption of Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions. For instance, in October 2021, Bharti Airtel rolled out its video platform as a service (VPaaS) named Airtel IQ Video. Airtel IQ Video is an end-to-end managed solution that offers different features including app development, content hosting, curation and lifecycle management and it also enables business to embed various communications such as voice, SMS, IVR and video in their applications. Moreover, in July 2022, Virginia, USA based provider of Enterprise Video Platforms Vbrick launched VPaaS platform for Developers. This new Vbrick platform offers a suit of APIs to add different video capabilities such as live webcasts, on-demand streaming, transcription, and translation among others to their existing applications. Also, growing adoption of 3D video conferencing and rising emergence of 5G technologies worldwide are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, security concerns associated with the cloud platforms impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing emergence of private cloud services and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of IT industry and increasing digitization across various industries, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market across the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Video Communication Platform as a Service Market Research are Cisco Systems, Inc., Polycom Inc., Adobe Systems, Avaya Inc., Adobe systems, Interoute Communication Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, VBrick Systems Inc., Applied Global Technologies LLC, AVI-SPL Inc. and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

IT and Telecom

Automotive & Technology

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

