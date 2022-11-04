Confectionery Market Size 2022 | Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis

Global Confectionery Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Confectionery are sweet-based food products. It includes Hard-Boiled Sweets, Medicated Confectionery, Fine Bakery Wares, Mints, Gums & Jellies, Chocolate, Caramels & Toffees, and Others. Initiatives and product launches by market players are likely to enhance the market growth in the forthcoming years with a lucrative growth rate. For instance: In January 2021, Mondelez International company making confectionery announced the launch of Cadbury Milk Silk Mousse In India. This not only enhances its product portfolio but also enhances its competitive image. Increasing disposable income is another major factor boosting market growth. Whereas, rising trend of gifting confectionery items and awareness of sugar-free products and low calories products create opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, fluctuating costs and availability of raw materials impede market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Confectionery market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated as the leading region across the globe in terms of large market share owning to the rising adoption of sweet-based products, incrasing demand for confectionery, etc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain highest growth rate due to factors such growing awareness towards calorie-free products and sugar-free candies, increasing trends of gifting confectioneries, etc. would create lucrative growth during forecasts for the market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Confectionery Market Research are Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Inc., Nestle S.A.,, Ferrero Group, Meiji Co., Ltd., The Hershey Company, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG,, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G., Pladis and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Hard-Boiled Sweets

Mints, Gums & Jellies

Chocolate

Caramels & Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Fine Bakery Wares

Others

By Age Group:

Children

Adult

Geriatric

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores

Food Services

Duty-Free Outlets

E-Commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

