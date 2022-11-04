Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Kevin Lin at cutting edge of Web3 gaming

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese entrepreneur Kevin Lin is best known for his role in founding the online gaming platform Twitch, which was launched in 2011 and purchased by Amazon in 2014.

Since leaving Twitch in 2018, Lin has become active in helping build startup communities in California, as well as Taiwan. He has also become a major proponent of blockchain technologies and online experiences tailored to Web3, an industry term for the rapidly approaching next generation of the internet.

In an interview in August with Taiwan’s Minister of Digital Affairs, Audrey Tang, Lin discussed his thoughts on Taiwan’s tech sector as well as his thoughts on the future of the internet and human connectivity.

One of Lin’s observations about Taiwan is that it possesses an incredible amount of young, capable talent. However, it suffers from a hierarchical structure and work culture that does not provide enough incentive for people to work beyond the minimum expectations of their employer.

This unfortunately limits the aspirations of talented people. Coupled with the overly conservative attitude of most Taiwanese investors, this has stunted Taiwan’s potential, according to Lin.

As for his thoughts on Web3, Lin said that he believes it already fundamentally exists as a digital space of connectivity and communication, and one which is being rapidly developed. Beyond just the metaverse-style idea of a place for a personal avatar to explore and make connections, Lin imagines Web3 with the concepts of interoperability and composability.

He explains interoperability as the ability for one person to easily exchange or transfer their digital assets, including digital currencies, between platforms, services, and entertainment venues, including within online game environments.

He explains composability as the idea of “recreating oneself within the digital space.” It also means the capacity to earn, create and own one’s own content in the digital space, similar to the way one can do so in the real world.

The full interview, which was filmed as an episode on "Innovative Minds" with Audrey Tang, and can be viewed on Taiwan+.



Kevin Lin speaking with Audrey Tang. (AP photo)

Recently, Lin expanded on some of his future plans for the Web3 gaming world. With his current startup called Metatheory, Lin is working with former college roommate and graphic designer David Barthwell. Metatheory aims to develop the next generation of immersive online gaming for Web3, developing models of massive multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPG) that have proven successful in the past.

However, what makes Lin’s plans for Metatheory stand out from older MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft, Elder Scrolls, or Fallout 76, is the level of in-world integration that players can experience. Lin envisions a gaming platform that will also be adapted to developments in Web3 and the Internet of Things.

Their first IP is a title called DuskBreakers, which has been described as an NFT engine. It is a massive, interactive world-building experience that is essentially an experience in mining resources to create one’s own digital assets. Metatheory just released an expansion for the game called Twilight Shift.



DuskBreakers image.

As for the future of Metatheory and Web3 gaming, Lin recently alluded to some interesting developments on THE PATH PODCAST, Oct. 28. He mentioned his ambitions to re-develop the idea of a product like the Tamagotchi for the internet age. Tamagotchi was an electronic toy that was popular in the late 1990s, and which required regular attention of the owner to maintain the health of a digital “pet.”

An external piece of hardware tailored specifically for a single in-game world would be used to regularly monitor in-game developments. Lin’s experience with platforms and technologies designed for extended periods of online engagement are sure to be an asset for developing products tailored to such an experience.

To hear more about Kevin Lin’s ideas about Web3 and the future of the computing and gaming industries, Lin will be a guest speaker at the Taipei Block Chain Week 2022, which will be held at the Breeze Center in Taipei’s Songshan District, Dec. 12-17.



The conference will be hosted by the non-profit Bu Zhi Dao, along with support from Google Cloud and Avalanche. In addition to Lin, the event will feature a host of entrepreneurs and developers who will share insights on the future of Web3, digital currencies, and blockchain technologies. For startup businesses and those hoping to network in Taiwan’s tech industry, Taipei Blockchain Week should not be missed. Check out their official press release for more information.